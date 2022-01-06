John Andrew “Jack” Krivenko, Jr.,79, of Lititz, passed away at Hospice & Community Care surrounded by his family on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was the loving husband of Gail (Wolff) Krivenko. Together they shared 55 years of marriage.
Born on May 19, 1942 in Newtown, PA, Jack was the son of the late Anna (Stem) Krivenko and John Andrew Krivenko, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Lynn Krivenko; and sister, Rosanna Felix.
Jack was raised Catholic and attended St. James Church, Lititz, PA. He proudly served in U.S. Army and was stationed in Okinawa during his period of service. He was a member of the American Legion Post 56 in Lititz. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, crabbing, carpentry, and spending time in Delaware. Most of all he loved his family and doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his daughters, Andrea Bear (wife of Steve Bear) and Anita Krivenko (partner to Rob Long); his grandchildren, Ashley, Sierra, Kaitlin, and Karly; his great-grandchildren, Amir-John and Noel; and his brothers, Thomas Krivenko (husband of Diana) and Robert Krivenko (husband of Tina); as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Committal will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. Friends will be received at the Funeral Home from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or 225 N Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604; or to The Wounded Warrior Project at http://www.woundedwarriorproject.org To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com