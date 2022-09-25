Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Memorial Service for John Mather and Audrey Case Hallgren at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. with The Rev. Dr. Ann Osborne officiating. A time of greeting with coffee and pastries in Highland's Fellowship Hall will immediately follow the service. The service will be livestreamed and the link to the service is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CrHpSlkHotU

Please visit John and Audrey's Memorial Page at

www.TheGroffs.com

