John Allen Burke, 82, of Lititz, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on May 6, 2023. Born in Oak Park, IL, he was the son of the late Chester J. and Jeanette Andersen Burke. He was the husband of Kathryn A. Bagley Burke, with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage.
He was a student at Glenwood School For Boys where he was voted outstanding student of the year and awarded a sword for excellent performance drills. He graduated from Carthage College with a BA in Business and Sociology and was a member of the Tau Sigma Phi fraternity.
Following graduation, he attended Officers Candidate School in the U.S. Army and was commissioned as a First LT, serving with the 16th Infantry Regiment, First Infantry Division. While in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, The Purple Heart and the Combat Infantry Badge. In 2017, he was named a Distinguished Member of the Regiment by the Secretary of the Army. The military held a special place in his heart.
Most of John's career was spent at the Coleman Company as National Sales Manager and President of Faulkner Awnings and RV Air Conditioning. His highlight was planning extensive dealer incentive trips, which allowed him to share world travel with his wife.
John enjoyed serving the community with Rotary, Traditions of America Finance Committee and Military Officers Association, including Honor Guard service.
John had a strong faith and was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served as council president, a member of the finance committee, Welcome Center, and as an usher, greeter and communion assistant. He had also been an active member of St. James Lutheran Church in Ligonier, PA.
John loved the ocean and spent many happy hours on his boat. His favorite pastime was playing golf with his wife and good friends. John was known as being kind and generous with his time and his resources and will always be remembered for his hearty laugh.
Family was the most important thing in his life and he is survived by his wife Kathy of 56 years and his children: John Allen Burke II (Angi Brasher), Kristina Lynn Armitage (Brendan), and Kimberly Ann Kennelly (Brion) and grandchildren John Allen Burke III, Gage Burke, Katie Burke, Matthew Armitage, Ben and Ryan Armitage, and Maggie Kennelly.
Friends will be received by John's family on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA from 9:30-10:45 AM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to an endowed scholarship for students graduating from Glenwood Academy going to college: The John and Kathy Burke Scholarship Fund, Attn. Nora Sheahan, Glenwood Academy, 500 West 187th St., Glenwood, IL 60425. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com