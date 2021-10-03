John Alan O’Brien, 88, a resident of Willow Valley Communities, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Born in Seroe Colorado, Aruba, where he lived until his teenage years, he was the son of the late Paul A. and Louise Conlon O’Brien. John was the beloved husband of Angela Rivera O’Brien, they celebrated 62 years of marriage in June of this year.
During the Korean conflict, from 1953-1955, John served in the U.S. Army. A graduate of Malvern Preparatory School and Georgetown University, he received his Juris Doctor from Georgetown Law in 1960. John practiced law in Lancaster and was the Democratic Party’s candidate for the 11th Congressional District of the U.S. House of Representatives in 1964; he later became a partner in the law firm of Stein, Storb, Mann and O’Brien.
After retirement he returned to Georgetown and completed a M.A. in liberal studies. He also enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, playing bridge, golfing and traveling.
Along with his wife, John is survived by three children: Elena O’Brien Wolman and her husband Richard Wolman of Lancaster; John F. O’Brien and his wife Jean Frissora of Glenside, PA and Michael P. O’Brien and his wife Kimberly G. O’Brien of Crownsville, MD. Also surviving are seven grandchildren Michaela and Ian Wolman, John, Christopher and Margaret O’Brien, Brendan and Lucy O’Brien and five sisters, Charlotte Kegel, Margaret Lord, Mary Louise Sorbello, Joyce Rebman and Elizabeth Smith. He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul A. O’Brien, Jr.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions in John's memory may be made to San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 South Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602.