John Aaron Zimmerman, 76, of New Holland, passed away peacefully at Lancaster General Hospital on Thursday, March 2, 2023, after a brief illness. Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Reuben N. and Edna M. (Martin) Zimmerman. He was the husband of Etta M. (Sensenig) Zimmerman, with whom he married December 12, 1968 and shared fifty four years of marriage.
He was a member of New Holland Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference). He was a farmer and enjoyed woodworking.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children; Ivan husband of Esther (Shirk) Zimmerman of Greenwich, OH, Raymond husband of Martha Mae (Newswanger) Zimmerman of Mansfield, OH, Leroy husband of Lisa (Sensenig) Zimmerman of Shiloh, OH, John Aaron husband of Susan (Hurst) Zimmerman of New Holland, Lucy (Zimmerman) wife of Marlin Hurst of Terre Hill, Elva (Zimmerman) wife of Larry Newswanger of Dorchester, WI, Nancy (Zimmerman) wife of Harvey Sensenig of Stanley, NY, fifty six grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, four siblings; Mary wife of Ammon Zimmerman of Stevens, Mabel wife of Paul Zimmerman of East Earl, Allen husband of Mary Zimmerman of East Earl and David husband of Mary Zimmerman of East Earl. He is predeceased by one grandson.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:30 AM at New Holland Mennonite Church, 139 Huyard Road, New Holland, PA 17557 with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. A viewing will be held at the late home on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
