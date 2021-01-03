John A. Zimmerman, 67, formerly of Ronks, passed away at Lancashire Hall, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was born in Lancaster to the late William H. Zimmerman and Bertha J. (Cooper) Zimmerman.
A 1971 graduate of Pequea Valley High School, John was as a warehouse worker for LaSalle Bristol in Elizabethtown for 20 years. He enjoyed attending auctions and going fishing.
John is survived by his brother, James. L. Zimmerman of Ronks.
Private interment will take place in Calvary Monument Cemetery, Paradise.
