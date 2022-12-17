John A. Wolf, Sr. of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was the husband of Janetta Fox Wolf with whom he was married 63 years. Raised on a farm in Washington Boro by his foster parents Warren and Mary Virginia Heisey, he graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1955. John retired after 38 years of service as a supervisor from the former Charles Chips and later retired from Dawn Foods, York.
John served as Past Master of the Columbia Lodge 286 F.&A.M.; was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite member and a member of the Tall Cedars of Lebanon #27. A member of the Columbia Presbyterian Church, he was an avid Penn State fan and enjoyed rooting for the Phillies, Eagles and 76ers.
In addition to his wife are his sons, John A. Wolf, Jr. (Michelle); W. Joseph Wolf (Barby); grandson Joey Wolf (Sarah); great grandson Jeremy Allen Wolf; brother James W. Martin (Bonnie); sisters Mary Alice Lehr; Bertha Weaver (Richard); Sally Keck; J. Ann Diller (Wilbur) and foster brother Paul Heisey (Debra) and Pauline McCreight (Brian).
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dave Powers, officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may view at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children at www.shrinerschildren.org
A living tribute »