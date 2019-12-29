John A. Wodarcyk, 79, of Lancaster, passed away December 26, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Maynard, OH he was the son of the late Michael and Sophie Wodarcyk. He recently celebrated his 57th wedding anniversary with the love of his life, Bernadine (Gerevics) Wodarcyk.
John graduated in 1958 from St. John's Central High School. He was employed at Continental Can Company and Crown, Cork and Seal Company as a Quality Control Manager.
Being a grandfather was something John cherished, and his grandchildren were #1 in his life. He attended all their sport and school activities. He will be greatly missed by Kevin, Colin & Kiahna Wodarcyk, McKenzie & Olivia Specht, and his great-granddaughter, Kira Rose. He also loved his grandpets: Sebastian, Leo, and Beanie.
Surviving in addition to his wife and grandchildren are his children, Kerry, married to Ed Specht of Tennessee and Matthew, married to Carrie Soriano of Lancaster; sisters, RoseMarie Polaski (Joe) and Victoria Dombroski, both of Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his siblings, Michael and Gerry Wodarcyk and brother-in-law, Randy Dombroski.
Private interment will take place at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in John's memory to the Hempfield Area Food Bank at the Zion Lutheran Church, 85 Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA 17538.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
