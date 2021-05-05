John A. Urban, 78, of Lititz, PA, formerly of Johnstown, passed away on April 7, 2021 at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA. Born October 1, 1942 in Johnstown, son of John and Helen (Szostek) Urban. Preceded in death by parents; brothers, Thomas Urban, Eugene Urban and sister, Bernadine Bomba, and cousin, Ronald Schrengost. Survived by children, Shelly Urban, Lancaster, PA; Jennifer (Jason) Adams, New Cumberland, PA; and Michael (Stephanie) Urban, Lancaster, PA. Also survived by grandchildren, Jasmine Harrison, Tyson Harrison, Jordan Urban, Makenna Urban, Cooper Adams, and one great-granddaughter Mia Hayward. A sister, Shirley Duris and cousins, Sharon Ortag and Barry Schrengost all of Johnstown. John was a veteran of The United States Air Force, and retired from PPL Electric as a Line Maintenance Inspector.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements in care of Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home Inc. Johnstown, PA. Condolences may be sent at fgozogfuneralhome.com
