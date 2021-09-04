John A. Stoltzfus, 74, of Rebersburg, passed away at his home on Friday, September 3, 2021. Born April 6, 1947 in Narvon, Lancaster County, John was a son of the late Jacob M. and Lydia "Kauffman" Stoltzfus. On May 10, 2007 John married Nancy E. Swarey in Allensville. Mrs. Stoltzfus survives at their home.
Also surviving is one son, Christ M. Stoltzfus (Mary) of Hartville, MO; six siblings, Rachel Ebersol (Amos) of Lancaster, Jonas Stoltzfus (Lavina) of Rebersburg, Daniel Stoltzfus (Suvilla) of Spring Mills, Jacob Stoltzfus (Sarah) of Rebersburg, Emma Stoltzfus (David) of Williamsburg, IN and Fannie Stoltzfus (Ben) of Hagerstown, IN. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Mollie, Elmer, Esther, Elmer, Rachel and Elizabeth. John was preceded in death by one brother, Christ Stoltzfus and his wife Rachel and John's first wife Mollie Stoltzfus.
Visitation will be from now until the time of the funeral service which will be held at the Stoltzfus home on Monday, September 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM. John will be laid to rest in the Elk Creek Cemetery in Rebersburg. The Steven R. Neff Funeral Home of Millheim assisted the family with the arrangements.
A living tribute »