John A. Stine, 77, of Manheim, PA, passed away at UPMC on January 11, 2022 after a brief illness.
Born in Minersville, PA, he was the husband of the late Tina M. Echternach Stine. He was the son of the late Louis and Anna Ounsconich Stine.
John worked at various locations as a steel worker, paver, and worked at one time for Carlos Leffler. He enjoyed classic cars, going to car shows, and his pet rabbits.
He is survived by his two sons, John P. Stine, Enola, PA and Stephen M. Stine, Mountville, PA and two sisters, Mary B. Meyers of Bethlehem, PA, and Nancy Eister, Orwigsburg, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John’s Graveside Service at Conestoga Memorial Park on Saturday January 22, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Dale Parmer officiating.
Please visit John’s Memorial Page at
A living tribute »