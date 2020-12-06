John A. Rathman, 94, formerly of New Holland, resident of Ephrata Manor, passed away Fri., Dec. 4, 2020. Born in Adamstown, John was the son of the late William H. and Cora N. (Heck) Rathman and the loving husband to Arlene (Shirk) Rathman until her passing in 2005.
John was a WWII veteran, proudly served with the 14th Army Air Corps (Flying Tigers) where he was a tail gunner on a B24 Liberator. He was a skilled carpenter and worked for George G. Good Builder in Leola for many years. John spent his childhood in Reamstown and later volunteered his efforts as a founder and builder of the Reamstown Memorial Park. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting. John could find a connection with anyone, he loved to talk. He was a commonsense kind of guy with an unforgettable smile. He was proud to have served his country, proud of his community, and was most proud of his family.
John is survived by four children, Barbara J., wife of Keith Horst, Manheim; Lisa K., wife of Jody Leakey, Akron; Janelle L., wife of Linford Martin, Mohnton; and John A., Jr., husband of Traci (Walker) Rathman, Perrysburg, OH; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce M. Andes, Springfield, OH. In addition to his wife, John was predeceased by two sisters, Jean E. Rathman and Dorothy L. Burkholder.
Viewing, Thurs., Dec. 10th from 9 to 10 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567 and the service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment to immediately follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
Memorial contributions to the Reamstown Memorial Park, P.O. Box 181, Reamstown, PA 17567. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »