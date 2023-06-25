John A. Monchak, 95, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Masonic Village of Elizabethtown. John was the husband of the late Jean E. (Goss) Monchak, who passed away in March of 2020. He will be missed by his children Joan Lorenz (Laird), of Florida, Cynthia Keyser (George), of Columbia, and Carol Dalkiewicz (Thomas), of Mount Joy, six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
John served in US Army after World War II during the occupation of Japan in Kofu as a Sergeant in Supply. He worked for Wickersham Construction & Engineering, Inc. for 20 years, serving as a foreman on jobs at many local landmarks such as Hershey Chocolate, Klein Chocolate, and a special project in Salt Lake City, Utah. After some medical reasons forced him to retire, he started John Monchak Woodshop. John designed and built a house for his family along with a shop, where he was frequently found "tinkering around." He was adept at woodworking, often taking a piece of firewood from the wood pile to his shop to put on his lathe to create a vase or candle holder. John loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of the Mary Mother of the Church Parish.
Born in Shickshinny, he was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Sodak) Monchak. In addition to his parents and wife, Jean, John was predeceased by a son John A. Monchak, Jr., five brothers, George, Andrew, Steven, Michael, and Albert Monchak, and two sisters, Mary and Elizabeth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 11 A.M. Family and friends will be received from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support John's love of the outdoors to the Pennsylvania Game Commission to help manage and protect hunting and trapping for future and current generations. Please to mail to "PA Game Commission," ATTN: Lydia Craig FBO, 2001 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg, PA 17110-9797 (Mark check with "Donate to John Monchak, Sr"). To register an online condolence, please visit John's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com