John A. Monchak

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA, on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 11 A.M. Family and Friends will be received from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support John's love of the outdoors to the Pennsylvania Game Commission to help manage and protect hunting and trapping for future and current generations. Please to mail to "PA Game Commission," ATTN: Lydia Craig FBO, 2001 Elmerton Ave, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9797 (Mark check with "Donate to John Monchak, Sr"). To register an online condolence, please visit John's memorial page at: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com