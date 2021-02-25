John A. Mansi, Jr., 76, of East Earl, formerly of Colwyn, died peacefully at home on February 20, 2021, surrounded by his children.
Born in Darby, he was the oldest son of the late John A., Sr. and Gertrude (Jones) Mansi. His beloved wife of 43 years, Marie (Wiseley) Mansi died March 31, 2009.
Before becoming a Police Officer in 1968, John spent many years as a Paramedic and a Firefighter for Darby Fire Company No. 1. He was a PA State Constable for 20 years. During that time he also worked as a machinist for GE in Philadelphia where he retired in 1996 after 32 years.
He attended Christian Fellowship Church in New Holland. He enjoyed outings and dinners with his church friends. He loved his large family get-togethers and going to the shooting range with his sons. He was very proud of his family but was most proud to be called "Poppy" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are six children, Maria (Philip) Gallagher of West Chester, Stacey (Richard) Wilson of Oxford, John Mansi III of Ridley, Nicholas (Jennifer) Mansi of Ridley Park, Philip (Kelby) Mansi of East Earl, and Rebecca (Michael) Bernek of Hinkletown; 17 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and his brother, William "Bill" (Nancy) Mansi of Newtown Square. He is also survived by his "best buddy" Mark Reddington.
Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. Interment will be at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in John's memory to Exceptional Care for Children, 11 Independence Way Newark, DE. 19713
