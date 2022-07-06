John A. Loucks

John A. Loucks

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service for John A. Loucks on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Glassford Room of Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603. The uplifting gathering will be casual and fun to celebrate John's 91 years with funny stories, memories, music, food, drink, and friendship. Col. (ret) John A. Loucks III will be officiating.

Please visit John's Memorial Page at:

www.TheGroffs.com

Plant a tree in memory of John Loucks
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Groff Funeral & Cremation Services

528 West Orange Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
+1(717)394-5300
www.thegroffs.com

Sign up for our newsletter