John A. Loucks, 90, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at Homestead Village on Sunday, February 6, 2022, after a brief illness.
Born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, John was the husband of Patricia S. Ross Loucks, and the late Anna Stoycos Loucks who passed away in 1995. Anna and John were married for 43 years. He and Patricia celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in 2021. He was the son of the late John and Alice Bruce Loucks.
John graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1957 receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. He spent most of his career with Oster Sunbeam Corporation as an electrical engineer and was promoted to the position of Manufacturing Vice President prior to his retirement.
He was a former member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton, OH, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Knoxville, TN, and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Lancaster, PA. He was an active member of the Lions Club and Masonic Temple, volunteered with business executives to assist in tax preparations, enjoyed photography, boating, cars, road trips and trips to Maine, and impressively and faithfully did the New York Times puzzles in ink. Anna and John were both insane bridge players and very competitive. John was in a love/hate relationship in his men’s bridge group due to his mad skills. He was also a golf lover and enjoyed the game of tennis.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Patricia, and six children, John Aldon Loucks III, husband of Susan D. Loucks, Colorado Springs, CO, Stefanie L, wife of Robert H. Burcham, Knoxville, TN, Gregory L., husband of Karen K. Loucks, Newport Beach, CA, Michael T., husband of Deborah P. Loucks, Knoxville, TN, stepson, William R. Stoycos, Lancaster, PA, and stepdaughter, Sarah M. Stoycos, Rockville, MD; six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and his son-in-law, Roger Kuklinski. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Billie Ann Kuklinski, in 2004 and a brother, Edward Loucks.
Relatives and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life Memorial Service in the near future at Homestead Village.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603, in John’s memory.
