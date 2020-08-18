John A. Lefever, 85, of Strasburg, entered into rest on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Rohrerstown, he was the son of the late James V., and Clara (Ferrich) Lefever. He was married to the late Earla J. (Oatman) Lefever.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army and went on to work for the Lumsden Corporation in Lancaster. John also drove milk truck for Landis Stauffer. After retirement, he worked as a security guard at Muddy Run Park.
John is survived by two children: Yvonne, wife of Joe Cairnes of New Jersey, and Robert, husband of Deborah Lefever of Strasburg. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by 5 siblings.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Quarryville.
