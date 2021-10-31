John A. “Laddy” Germer, age 74, of Tucker Lane, Benezette, PA, died October 12, 2021 at Penn Highlands-DuBois. A son of the late John R. and Claudine (Bishop) Germer, he was born on December 11, 1946 in Lancaster, PA. On September 11, 1964 he married Evelyn Jean (Waltz) who preceded him in death on December 30, 2016.
John is survived by three children; Douglas (Kathy Witgenstein) Germer of Elizabethtown, PA, Stacey (Rick Darrenkamp) Germer of Florida and Chad (Andrea) Germer of Bainbridge, PA; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Jan Richard Germer of Elizabethtown, PA; and a sister, Greer Alcorn of Mount Joy, PA.
Living most of his life in Lancaster County, John graduated from Donegal High School class of 1964. He worked as a Serviceman for PP&L of Lancaster, retiring after thirty-six years of service, and served several years as a part-time Police Officer for Mount Joy Borough. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s, REMF and KECA. He lived the past fifteen years enjoying the wildlife on his property in Benezette.
There will be no public visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to the ALS Association (www.als.org) and will be accepting online condolences at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home website (www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com).