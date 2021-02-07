John A. Kurtz, Jr., 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Oak Leaf Manor, Millersville. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late John A., Sr. and Erma (Gibble) Kurtz. John was the husband of the late Virginia (Schnoke) who preceded him in death in 2019.
A 1951 graduate of Lebanon High School, John joined the Air Force in 1952 and served during the Korean Conflict until 1956. John worked for the Lancaster Newspaper and Lititz Record Express as a Composing Operator for over 35 years.
A longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Lancaster, he enjoyed traveling, loved collecting things, and was a John Wayne movie buff. John especially loved his wife's cooking. He also had a love for dogs.
He will be greatly missed by his children: John Douglas Kurtz, of Lancaster; Tim S. Kurtz, of Millersville; and Kay "Missy" Kurtz, fiancée of Mike Denlinger, of Mountville; 5 grandchildren: Zach, Dylan and Shea Kurtz, and Demi and Drew Greenawalt; 3 great-grandchildren: Remmington, Salem, and Alice; and nieces: Suzanne Haitos and Betsy Wolf. He was preceded in death by a sister, Karolyn Wolf.
Services for John will be private; he will be laid to rest alongside of his wife at Grandview Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Susquehanna Service Dogs by visiting: https://donate.onecause.com/givessd/donate. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com