John A. Kreider, 77 of Manor Township, passed away at home Thursday morning, March 31, 2022. Born in Ephrata on March 22, 1945, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Betty Beck Kreider. He was the husband of Nancy L. Dunnigan Kreider to whom he was married on June 24, 1967.
John graduated from Hempfield High School in 1963 and served in the United States Army. He retired after 36 years from the Manheim Auto Auction, where he began his career in the body shop and retired as coordinator and handling the Ford account. He was a PIAA baseball and softball umpire. He enjoyed coaching for the former Manor Ridge Athletic Association. He coached Little League for many years and also the Midget B Football team with Jack Trier. He served as baseball director for the association and received the Person of the Year award from Manor Ridge. He enjoyed hunting and metal detecting.
John will be missed by his wife, Nancy, with whom he would have celebrated 55 years of marriage this coming June; sons, James P. Kreider of Lancaster and John A. Kreider, Jr., husband of Nicole of Ephrata; grandchildren, Cassandra, Jessica, Julia, Lauren and Colin and sister-in-law, Penny Kreider of Mountville. He was preceded in death by his brother, James W. Kreider.
John will be interred at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in his memory to Hospice & Community Care. The family would like to thank the Orange Team of Hospice & Community Care for their help and care of John at home during his final weeks. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
