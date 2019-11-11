John A. King, age 87 of Gordonville, PA, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was the husband of Sarah Esh King with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage on October 29th. He was born in Ronks, son of the late John & Barbara Fisher King. He was a member of the Gap View Mennonite Church of Gap. He was a farmer all of his life. He loved hunting, fishing, music, going to the family cabin in Potter County and most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are 9 children: Rosanna wife of Amos Smucker of Gap, John King of Chambersburg, PA, Elvin husband of Rose Fisher King of Lancaster, Amos husband of Katie Mae Stoltzfus King of New Holland, Esther wife of Steve Stoltzfus of New Holland, Mary Ellen wife of Lloyd Esh of Chiang Mai, Thailand, Marian wife of John Beiler of New Holland, Wayne husband of Jennifer Wenger King of Lancaster, Nathan husband of Joanna Dienner King of Harrisonburg, VA, 52 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, 6 siblings: Mary Fisher of Paradise, Levi King of Gap, Omar husband of Barbara Fisher King of Coatesville, Eli husband of Anna Esh King of Ronks, Abner husband of Rebecca Zook King of Honey Brook, Susie wife of Daniel King of Paradise. He was preceded in death by 2 infant sons, grandson Adam Esh, 2 great-grandchildren: Damien Smucker and Analisa King, 6 siblings: Isaac, Christian, Jesse & Emma King, Rebecca & Barbara Fisher.
Funeral service will take place from the Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Tuesday, November 12th at 10 a.m. with Pastors Dale Smucker, Lloyd Esh, Amos King and Merv Fisher officiating. A public viewing will take place at Calvary Monument on Monday (Today) from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. There will be no public viewing on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com