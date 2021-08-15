John A. "Jack" Strosser, Jr., 81, of Holtwood, PA, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday August 11, 2021 surrounded by his family. Born August 27, 1939 in Lancaster, Jack was the son of the late John A., Sr. and Victoria I. (Simmons) Strosser.
A proud United States Marine Corps veteran, Jack honorably served his country from September 1956 to September 1958. Jack married Pearl Rice on November 26, 1966 and went on to share 54 wonderful years of matrimony.
A skilled machinist, Jack was a knowledgeable and reliable tradesman who worked with several employers throughout Lancaster. Jack went on to work for Kellogg's for 24 years until his retirement in 2001.
An avid outdoorsman, Jack enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a proud father who taught his sons to hunt, fish, and respect nature. Jack was a jack of all trades and was one to help others. He was caring and cherished spending time with his family.
To cherish his memory, Jack leaves his beloved wife: Pearl Strosser; three sons: James A. Strosser husband of Kieran, Steven L. Strosser husband of Brooke, and Philip G. Strosser husband of Samantha; as well as nine grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Ronald and James Strosser.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of Jack's family. Interment in St. Josephs New Roman Catholic Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
