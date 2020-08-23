John A. (Jack) Small, 92, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Homestead Village Retirement Community. Born July 24, 1928 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth A. and Catherine E. (Brinkman) Small. He was preceded in death by Jean R. Small in October 2015 after 66 years of marriage.
A lifetime resident of Lancaster County, he worked as a brick mason until his retirement in 1990. He enjoyed playing golf and was a past member of Conestoga Country Club. In his younger years he enjoyed cars and was a member of the Susquehanna Sports Car Club.
Jack is survived by a daughter, Marie Adams (wife of Joe) of Mount Joy and two grandsons, Matthew and Michael (wife Haley).
Services will be private at the convenience of the family, with interment in Silver Spring Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Apostles Care Center, Homestead Village, for the excellent care he received during the past nine months.
Please omit flowers.
