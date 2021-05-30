John A. "Jack" Kresh

John A. Kresh "Jack", son of the late Herman R. Kresh and Anna A. Kresh (Becker), died on May 22, 2021 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA. He was born on October 2, 1931 in Allentown, PA, grew-up in Bethlehem, PA where he graduated from Liberty High School and was an active member of the Bethany Church of Christ. He went on to attend Penn State (Allentown extension) and earned a certificate in Structural Design in 1957. Jack had a great love of music and was a member of the historic Bach Choir of Bethlehem for several years while it was under the direction of Dr. Ifor Jones.
Jack was also a U.S. Navy Veteran and served during the Korean Conflict on both the USS Feckler (DD-57) and the USS Pittsburg (CA-72) as an electronics technician. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he had a successful career in the field of structural steel fabrication as an Estimator. He worked in Boston, MA for several years where he met his wife Elaine and together, they had three daughters.
He eventually moved back to PA first, to Reading, then Lancaster where he became the Chief Estimator at High Steel Structures in 1973. He retired from High Steel in 1994 but continued to work as a consultant for several years after that.
Jack was an active member of the United Methodist church in Bird-in-Hand, PA and at Hope United Methodist in Ephrata, PA for many years as a choir member and choir director.
Jack loved to read, write, and learn new skills even later in his life. He enjoyed learning about and working with computers. He also had a keen interest in politics, and he was an American Revolutionary War buff. Additionally, he was a Mason (member of Masonic Lodge #43 of Lancaster) and enjoyed carpentry and refinishing furniture.
Jack is survived by his wife Elaine Z. Kresh of Elizabethtown, PA, his daughters: Rebecca A. Kresh-Sayeg "Becky", wife of Sohail of Lancaster, PA; Amanda E. Hipple, wife of Ronald of Tunnel Hill, GA; and Sarah E. Kresh, companion of Christina Polis of Milford, DE, a grandson, Rober E. Wolfe, III, husband of Nina of Alaska and a great-granddaughter, Eveie Rose Wolfe.
Jack will be greatly missed. He was a generous person who would help in a crisis and he always pursued his ventures, great or small, with genuine enthusiasm, skill and perfection. He was a loving husband and father, a good neighbor, contributed to his community and helped make the world a better place. He will be laid to rest with his extended family at Bethlehem Memorial Park in Bethlehem, PA.
