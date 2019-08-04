John A. Horst, 78 years old, passed away peacefully at Masonic Village surrounded by his loving family. John's journey began in Elizabethtown, PA, on January 14, 1941. He was born to Arthur Y. Horst and Delores J (Stehman) Byers, both deceased.
John grew up in E-town. At 17 years old he proudly enlisted in the Army, where he served in Korea. On being discharged, he joined the Army Reserves and attended Officers Candidate School. He was honorably discharged as a Second Lieutenant.
After he served his Country, John worked for the United States Post Office as a mail carrier. He also pursued a college degree in engineering during this time. John moved up in the Post Office and became a plant engineer, electronics technician, and he also taught electronics. He and his team of men traveled around the country refurbishing mail sorting equipment. He later worked as a computer programmer for the Post Office. Before his retirement in 1992, he was the Postmaster in Elizabethtown.
John had a love of learning. After he retired he obtained his realtor's license. He also studied to be a 911 dispatcher. Always a hobby landscaper, John found his true calling in landscape design. He started Green Power Landscaping in 1992.
He married his loving wife of 23 years, Beverly C. Horst, on February 21, 1997. John and Bev lived most of their married life in Lancaster, PA and then lived nine years in Elizabethtown, PA.
He was extraordinarily proud of his children and grandchildren, and dearly loved them.
He is known as John, Daddy, John-Boy, Dad, and Grandpa. He is survived by his loving wife, three daughters, two step-daughters, eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three brothers, four sisters, many nieces and nephews, and predeceased by one sister.
We will remember him as caring, loving, kind, thoughtful, brilliant, witty, non-judgmental, and a great listener. He had the utmost integrity and always managed to keep us laughing.
Interment with Military Honors will take place on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Camp Hill Cemetery, Orchard Road and Terrace Avenue, Mount Joy at 2:30 PM. A service celebrating John's life will be held on Tuesday in the Assembly Room at the Masonic Village Healthcare Center, Elizabethtown at 4:00 PM. A Masonic Service will be conducted immediately prior to the service. The family will receive family and friends at a reception in the lodge dining room following the service.
We want to express our heartfelt thank you to the staff at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, Masonic Village Hospice, and the team at Masonic Village Lafayette West.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Alzheimer's Association, Masonic Village Hospice, Masonic Village, both in Elizabethtown PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.