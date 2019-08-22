John A. Harnish, 75, of Refton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at Fairmount Homes on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was married 54 years this past March to Miriam Groff Harnish. Born in Martic Twp., he was the son of the late Ira T. and Mary Becker Harnish.
John was a member of Refton Brethren In Christ Church for 48 years where he had served in various capacities. He was a graduate of Solanco High School.
John was a cabinet installer and had worked 30 years for Nauman Construction and 15 years for Conestoga Country Kitchens. Following his retirement he was self-employed in cabinetry for the past 9 years. Using his construction skills, he volunteered with various nonprofit organizations. He enjoyed hunting in Cameron and Tioga Counties, deep sea fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
We thank the doctors and nurses at LGH in ICU and 5 East who lovingly took care of John during his 5 week illness, and to Fairmount Homes during the final days of his life. God bless all of you for your compassion and care.
Surviving besides his wife are three children, Kenneth husband of Jodene Lehman Harnish, Karen Harnish, and Kathy wife of Don Esh; six grandchildren, Kelly and Jack Harnish, and Nichole, Megan, Lauren and Melanie Esh; four siblings, Shelby wife of the late Paul Shenk, Elizabeth wife of Ray Deiter, James husband of Janet Miller Harnish and Mary Ann wife of Gilbert Gomez.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 25 at 3:00 P.M. at the Refton Brethren In Christ Church, 110 Church St., Refton, PA with the Rev. Mike Anderson officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the Family Life Center where light refreshments will be served. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Byerland Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Habitat for Humanity. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.