John A. Good, Jr., 79, of Elizabethtown, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on February 1, 1943 in Manchester, York County, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Helen (Ketterman) Good. John was the husband of Linda (Stehman) Good with whom he celebrated 20 years of marriage. He was previously the husband of the late Donna (Nissley) Good who passed away in 1991. John was also preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Good.
John was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He also graduated Barber School and later Penn State University and Lancaster Bible College. John proudly served in the United States Air Force. He retired from RCA as an electronic technician. He was currently working at the Manheim Auto Auction. He was a member of Mount Calvary Church in Elizabethtown. John enjoyed riding his motorcycle to Indiantown Gap and Knoebels, fixing various things, and playing the piano and Gospel Music.
Services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Calvary Church, 625 Holly Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com