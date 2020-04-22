John A. Funk, of Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020, 16 days shy of his 99th birthday. He and his late wife Dorothy L. Pannell Funk celebrated 67 years of marriage in 2010. Born in Quarryville, he was the son of the late Ray and Myrtle Lucinda Adams Funk. John retired as a gang leader in the floor plant for Armstrong World Industries after 33 years of employment. A U.S. Navy veteran, he served in the Pacific during WWII with the Sea Bees as a Seaman 1st Class. He was a member of New Providence Church of God. John was an avid gardener, hunter, and fisherman, and a member of the New Providence Circle of Friends and Strasburg Senior Citizens.
Surviving are five children: Carolyn L. Skinner of Anderson, IN, J. Allen, husband of Mary Ellen (Myers) of New Providence, Joan M. wife of Henry R. Carr, Jr. of Willow Street, Donald C. husband of Tina (Fidler) of Paradise, David R. husband of Connie (Mack) of Willow Street, 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter and 8 siblings.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community for the compassionate care given to their father.
Private graveside services will be held in Rawlinsville United Methodist Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be announced at later date. Contributions may be made in John's memory to the New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA 17560.
