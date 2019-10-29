John A. Brubaker, age 92, formerly of Christiana, PA, passed away at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was the husband of M. Elizabeth Neff Brubaker with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage with on March 24th. He was born in Duchess, Alberta, Canada, son of the late George L. & Ruth Shetter Brubaker.
He was a farmer in the Christiana Area and later provided transportation to the Amish Community. John was a member of the Nickel Mines Mennonite Church where in the past he was custodian and caretaker of the cemetery. He enjoyed gardening especially growing potatoes. He had a very creative mind and enjoyed doing puzzels.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 children: Ruth E. wife of Andrew Troyer of Hartville, OH, John Jr. husband of Barbara Witmer Brubaker of Buhl, ID, 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 2 siblings: Elizabeth "Betty" Zook of Lititz, George husband of Joan Zimmerman Brubaker of New Holland. He was preceded in death by a daughter Nancy wife of Timothy Gochnauer, 2 siblings: Harold Brubaker and Edna Mellinger.
The Brubaker family would like to thank the Nickel Mine Mennonite Church family and the Quarryville Presbyterian staff for the wonderful care and support they have given to their parents.
Funeral service will take place from the Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA, on Wednesday, October 30th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastors Leon Martin, Landis Weaver, Jr. and Deacon Kevin Kilheffer will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Nickel Mines Mennonite Cemetery.