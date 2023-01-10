John A. Bowe, 83, of Lititz, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, January 6, 2023. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late Allen and Ruth (Owen) Bowe. He was widowed by his beloved wife of 54 years, Nancy J. (Bunnow) Bowe, in 2018.
John's strong Christian faith colored his life. After graduating from Princeton Theological Seminary, he served as a Pastor for over 40 years, ministering and caring for others spanning five churches in Wisconsin, Iowa, Texas, and Tennessee before retiring from Bethany Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
He had a larger-than-life personality with an infectious laugh to match and an endless supply of grandpa jokes. He loved his family more than anything. John was also a political junkie, avid moviegoer, and reader, in addition to enjoying traveling. He took pleasure in sharing stories with anyone and never met a stranger. You could never make plans with him on Wednesdays before his wife's passing. That was the day John and Nancy would go to a movie together, then visit Barnes & Noble.
John is survived by two sons, Eric J. Bowe, and wife Anita, of Texas, and Kevin A. Bowe of Lititz, five grandchildren, Jessica, Joshua, Katie, Megan, and Aly, and a sister, Bettilee Zeloski. He is predeceased by his parents, wife, and infant son.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 N. West End Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, with Rev. Kent A. Holmes officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service. Burial will be private at Duncannon Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022; 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, please donate a book to your local library or charity.
