John A. Bisking, 73, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, He was the son of the late Edward and Caroline (Beard) Bisking. He was married to Toyomi (Chinen) Bisking.
John grew up in Lancaster, graduated Lancaster Catholic High School 1964 where he lettered in football (4), Track Team (4) and Basketball (1). After graduating, he coached the St. Joe Hillians baseball team, JV softball and 32yrs assisting in LCHS girls' basketball. He was President of parish council for St Joseph CC for 6 yrs. Assistant Athletic director of LCHS. Between St Joseph Church St Joe Club and LCHS John volunteered 41 years. John was also a Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. He was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus Council 867. During the Vietnam War John served in the U.S. NAVY with the Naval Intelligence division in Okinawa and Pensacola FL.
Surviving are his 5 Children: T. Anne Ishikawa, wife of Joseph, Blue Bell, PA, Edward William Bisking, husband to Rebecca, Lancaster, John K. Bisking, Lancaster, Tammy J. Morrison, wife of David, Landisville, PA, Caroline A. Adams, wife of Scott, Okinawa, Japan. Also Surviving 10 grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his son John A. Bisking, Jr. and brother William Bisking.
John's family invites everyone to his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday Dec. 19, 2019 at 3pm, St Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St Joseph St., Lancaste,r PA. Family will receive friends at 2:30 at Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.To leave the family an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
