John A. Beiler, age 73, passed away at South Mountain Restoration Center, Fayetteville, PA on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born in Paradise, son of the late Amos L. & Sarah E. Stoltzfus Beiler.
He is survived by 7 siblings: Ira S. husband of Malinda Fisher Beiler of Paradise, Jacob Y. husband of Emma Miller Beiler of Quarryville, Amos S. husband of the late Lizzie King Beiler of Paradise, Lydia S. wife of Elam Stoltzfus of Kinzers and the late Isaac B. Zook, Fannie S., Savilla S. and Benuel S. Beiler, all of Paradise. He was preceded in death by a sister: Malinda S. Beiler, and 2 stillborn siblings.
Funeral service will take place from 520 Vintage Road, Paradise, on Tuesday (TODAY) February 25th at 12 Noon. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.
A living tribute »