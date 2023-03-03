Johanna Lever, of Brethren Village, Lititz, PA., passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday, March 1. Johanna was the daughter of the late Mathilda and Camillo Weiss, and the wife of the late Simon Lever, to whom she was married for 59 years until his death in 2005.
Johanna was born in Bethlehem, PA. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in Economics and Psychology. After graduating, Johanna lived in Philadelphia, where she worked at RCA and where she met Simon. After their marriage, Johanna and Simon moved from Philadelphia to Lancaster in 1951 to establish a franchise of Mail Me Monday, a bookkeeping firm. Through the years the company evolved to become the present-day CPA firm Simon Lever.
After working with Simon at the CPA firm for a number of years, Johanna returned to college, earning a master's degree from Millersville University and then working at the IU13 as an ESOL and reading teacher for students with learning disabilities. Johanna was also an inveterate volunteer. She learned to use the Apple IIe computer at United Cerebral Palsy (now United Disabilities Services) by studying manuals and taking computer courses. Johanna also served as a volunteer for Lancaster Public Library and Temple Beth El, where she was named the Beth EL Sisterhood Woman of the Year in 1991, honored for working on Town Fair and the Bereavement Committee, teaching Sunday School, and serving on the Temple Board.
Johanna loved classical music, Broadway shows and opera, attending Lancaster Symphony Orchestra concerts for nearly 50 years. She and Simon travelled extensively in the United States, Europe, Israel and the Caribbean. Johanna was a staunch Democrat, voting in every election since she was eligible to vote.
Johanna is survived by her sister Esther Adler; her three daughters, Gabrielle Lawrence, wife of Timothy of Baltimore; Sonia Holbrook, wife of Robert of Lancaster; and Adrienne Friedman, wife of Amir of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, Jared Lawrence of Cohasset, MA, Andrea Norr of Baltimore, MD, Ashley McDonough of Lancaster, PA, Daniel Holbrook of Lancaster, PA, Kate Lawrence of Silver Spring, MD, Marc Holbrook of Lansdowne, PA, Liat Mascho of Lancaster, PA, and Carmel Intinarelli of Horsham, PA; and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Johanna was preceded in death by her brother Albert Weiss and her sister Elizabeth Gelber.
Contributions in Johanna's memory may be made to the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra, Lancaster Public Library or Temple Beth El.
A private, graveside service for immediate family will be held for Johanna.
