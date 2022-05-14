My loving mother, Johanna E. K. Reed, of Lancaster, PA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 3rd, 2022 at age 91. Johanna was the wife of the late George R. Reed who passed away on June 28, 2021. She was born in Reichenbach, Germany. Johanna was the daughter of the late Hellmuth and Ella K. (Pfeiffer) Liss.
She owned and operated Maria Liss Bridal Shop for 25 years, in Lancaster. For more than 45 years Johanna and her husband attended Grace Baptist Church, where she was very active. She enjoyed a life full of service to her family, friends, neighbors and church community. Johanna also enjoyed sports, including swimming, skiing, tennis, ice skating, and walking.
Johanna will be lovingly missed by her daughter, Christina E. McBride; one granddaughter, Amber C. (Adrian) McBride, along with a great-grandson, Jamal and a great-granddaughter, Amarah; three siblings, Johannes A. Liss, Hellmuth F. (Catherine) Liss, and Elisabeth C. Lebo. She was preceded in death by a brother, Gottfried Liss and two sisters, Maria Engelhardt and Ruth Liss.
A private burial will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring, PA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Johanna's Memorial Service at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour before.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to: Child Evangelism Fellowship, 1307 Good St., Reading, PA 19602. Furman's Leola
