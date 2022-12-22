Johann (McGuire) Neimer

Johann Neimer, 68, formerly of Leola, passed on December 16, 2022 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Lancaster to the late Richard and Shirley McGuire. She was raised by her foster parents the late Floyd and Hazel Martin formerly of Leola.
She was predeceased by her daughter Christina, sister Ann Morris and brother Dean Martin.
Special thanks to her caregiver Vicki Martin and Michael, with whom she lived the past 6 years.
There will be no services as per her wish. Online condolences are welcomed. Furman's Leola
