Joelle Frederic de Matteis

Joelle F. de Matteis, 79, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born in Chartres, France, she was the daughter of the late Frederic and Jacqueline (Jolly) Martin. She was the beloved wife of Patrice de Matteis who predeceased her in 2003.
Joelle had a great sense of humor and a "joie de vivre", as well as an unwavering inner strength. She was loved by all who met her. She spent her childhood living in different countries such as Ecuador, Guatemala, Colombia, and finally Haiti, where she met her future husband. Joelle loved returning to visit her native France whenever she could. Her favorite activity was spoiling her grandsons and attending their soccer matches. She enjoyed gardening, cross-stitch, playing cards, and was affectionately referred to as the "puzzle lady" by her friends for her passion to complete jigsaw puzzles.
Joelle is survived by her two children, Gaelle Kelly (Christopher), and Giovanni de Matteis, two grandchildren, Luke and Jack, her cousins Jean-Pierre and Dany Dupont, and her life-long friend Paola Donati. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and another life-long friend Monique Granado.
Her family is very grateful for the excellent and loving care she received during her stay at the Mennonite Home, especially from her friends Shirley and Chad.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joelle's name to the Pet Pantry, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.