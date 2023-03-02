Joel "Smiley" Felix, 43, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Friday, February 24, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of David, Sr. and Generosa (Oyola) Felix.
Smiley was a big comic book fan, particularly of Marvel and DC. He also loved cuddling with his cats Benji, Cleo, and Shadow.
In addition to his parents, Smiley is survived by his brother, David Felix, Jr.; his nephew David Ryan "Bebo" Felix; and a large chosen family of close friends.
Services will take place at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E King Street, Lancaster, PA. Viewings will take place at the Funeral Home on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, and Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family's fundraising campaign at https://gofund.me/7f47e3f3.
