On March 17, 2021, the world and our hearts now have an unexpected void, when Joel Michael Smith, 42, our hero left our campfire to join another.
Joel of Denver was a hands-on fun-filled dad to daughter Livia and son Rylan and a perfect one-of-a-kind husband to wife Angela. Their journey started with a close friendship to a truly unique and unimaginable love story. They were each other's everything. Married for a short 16 years but loving one another for almost 30 years.
Joel's greatest joy in life was family time-camping, riding bike, hiking, or horsing around in the living room or backyard with his wife and children. Joel was a great friend to many, an expert in technical support and available to all who needed him.
His loss will leave a hole in many hearts. Joel will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Most importantly, we will miss his warm smile, endearing laugh, and silly taglines.
From birth, Joel was always a caring, fun-loving, adventurous person. There are countless stories of his adventures and misadventures. He would always enjoy sharing a good story over a bourbon.
Joel was born December 12, 1978 in Reading, PA and was the son of Alan P. and Donna L. (Hill) Smith.
He was a graduate of Cocalico High School and DeVry Institute. After graduation, he began his computer career at Riverfront Federal Credit Union in Reading and then continued his career with Benchmark Construction in Brownstown, advancing to the position of Director of Information Technology and a member of the Executive Leadership Team. Joel had the pleasure of working alongside his brother Chris for 16 years at Benchmark.
He was a life member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Adamstown, Boy Scouts of America (Life Scout) Pack and Troop 61 Adamstown, PA and attended Philmont Scout Ranch twice.
Surviving in addition to his wife and two children are two brothers, Richard Smith, husband of Jennifer, of Leola, Christopher Smith, husband of Stacy, of Reamstown, a mother-in-law, Susan Campoli, of Denver, many nieces, nephews, and a bonus sister, Kristen Nuneville, of Adamstown. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, John Campoli in 2018.
The family will receive friends at a viewing on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 from 3pm-7pm at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. There will be a private Funeral Service on Thursday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Adamstown, PA. A Celebration Picnic will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joel's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 80 E. Main St., P.O. Box 385, Adamstown, PA 19501.
