Joel Lynn Umholtz, 43, of Manor Township, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at home. He was the husband of Jaclyn N. Gerlach Umholtz with whom he celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, son of Elma E. Buffington Umholtz and the late Leo D. Umholtz. Joel was a pipefitter, having worked for Frey-Lutz for 17 years. He was a member of House Church and enjoyed doing things around the farmette, camping, hunting, and his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother, his children: Joshua L. Umholtz; Jonathan M. Umholtz; Jessica K. Umholtz; Jeromiah I. Umholtz; and Julia N. Umholtz. Brothers: Kirby D. (Kaye) Umholtz; Michael D. (Diane) Umholtz; and Eric L. (Karen) Umholtz. One sister: Christine A. (Timothy) Kelly.
The Memorial Service will be held at Living Hope Community Church, 2823 Columbia Ave., Lancaster on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. with Pastor Randy Martin, officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Northwest Bank, c/o Jaclyn N. Umholtz, for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com