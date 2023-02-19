Joel L. Eshleman, 50, of Mountville, PA, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. He was the loving husband of Danielle (Ciccocioppi) Eshleman, and father of Kylie and Kaleb Eshleman.
Joel was born in Lancaster and raised by his parents, James L. and Irene H. (Hammer) Eshleman in Lititz, PA. He attended Warwick High School where he excelled in basketball and graduated with the class of 1991.
Upon graduation, Joel attended Northampton College. Shortly after, he began working at Y&S Candies, a division of the Hershey Company, where he remained employed at the time of his passing.
Above all else, Joel was a dedicated family man. His number one priority in life was loving and taking care of his wife and children. His favorite past-time was travel. Joel was also passionate about sports and loved music of all types. Another past time was mentoring youth as a coach of baseball, football, and basketball in the Nook, LA Elite and Hempfield programs.
Joel had many amazing gifts including the ability to form lasting connections. He loved without abandon and he positively glowed when he was spending time with family and friends. His circles included friends from HS, men's softball leagues, pool leagues, coaching, and the parents he met through his children's sports and activities. He had a quick wit and a selfless love of others. He was also a gifted storyteller and steadfast supporter of all those whom he loved.
Though Joel was taken far too soon, he lived without regret. He worked hard. He lived and loved hard. He told family and friends what they meant to him. He traveled and did the things he wanted. If we can learn a lesson from Joel, it would be to say the things, do the things, and take the trips because nothing is promised.
In addition to Danielle, Kylie, and Kaleb; Joel is survived by his parents, Jim and Irene Eshleman; a brother, Jamie Eshleman (Jennifer); aunts: Mary Gockley and Mildred Schofer; uncles: David Eshleman, Rick Eshleman (Mary), and Bruce Eshleman; nieces and nephews: Mason Eshleman, Morgan Venti (Anthony), Madison Daggett, Noah Daggett, Clifford Brian, Jr, and Martin Brian; and many cousins. He is preceded in death by grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 at 6:00 PM with a visitation and refreshments to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joel's memory may be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097