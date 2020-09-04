Joel K. Glick, Jr. age 49, of Sprakers, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 due to a farm accident. He was the husband of Lizzie Stoltzfus Glick.
In addition to his wife he is survived by 10 children: Elmer, Lydia Ann, Aaron, Sarah, Emanuel, Matthew, Joseph, John David, Emma and Samuel all at home, parents: Joel, Sr. and Lizzie Glick of Quarryville, father-in-law, Samuel F. Zook of Christiana, 6 siblings: Ephraim, Aaron, Ammon of Quarryville, Hannah, Rebecca of West Chester, Omar husband of Sadie Speicher Glick of Millersburg, and 7 step siblings. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lizzie Riehl Glick and mother-in-law, Lydia Stoltzfus Zook.
Funeral services will take place from the late home on Friday, September 4. shiveryfuneralhome.com
