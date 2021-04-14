Joel Curtis Theimer, 30, of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Chambersburg, he was the son of Richard and Susan Frazeur Theimer. He was the loving husband of Emily Grumbine Theimer and they would have celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary in May. Joel graduated from Messiah University in 2012 with a BS in Accounting and a minor in Philosophy. He worked as an account manager for Demme Learning, Lititz. Joel attended Ephrata Community Church. His interests included baseball, especially the New York Yankees, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents is a sister, Alishia John of North Andover, MA, two nephews: Eli and Silas John; grandparents: Esther Theimer, Dan and Joyce Frazeur.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Joel's Life at Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Please enter the church at the north entrance. Dress casual with a funny t-shirt or your favorite baseball team. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Joel's memory to St. Jude's Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org/donate To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com