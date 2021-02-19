Joel A. Ellis U.S. Army SFC Ret., 75, of Lititz, PA passed away peacefully Monday, February 15, 2021.
Born December 30, 1945, in Elizabeth City, NC, Joel was the son of the late Francis and Millicent (Willey) Ellis. Joel honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War Era from 1966 to 1970. Joel went on to continue his dedicated service to our country through the Army National Guard for 16 years where he retired as a Sergeant First Class in 1993. Notably, Joel continued his commitment of service as a Post Commander of Lititz Springs VFW Post 1463 for 5 years.
On February 14, 1999, Joel married his beloved wife, Susan Valentine, in Milford, CT and recently celebrated 22 wonderful years of marriage. Joel was a longtime employee of Stolt-Nielsen, Inc. where he worked for 28 years as a communications specialist until his retirement. In his spare time, Joel enjoyed golfing, bowling, and cycling. He was an active man and was fortunate enough to travel to many wonderful places throughout the world with Italy being a favorite. Joel will be remembered as a loyal man, one who valued honesty, and a friendly individual that never met a stranger. Above all, he was a family man who cherished his family and the many wonderful memories created with them.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Ellis; the daughter of his heart: Leigh Trayer wife of Scott; a brother: Wayne Ellis; two sisters: Kathy Ellis and Linda Poplin; as well as two treasured grandsons: Jack and Kyle. Their Poppy will forever live on in their hearts.
Family and friends will be received at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 1pm to 3pm. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3pm with Pastor Craig Ross officiating. Interment will occur Monday, February 22, 2021 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 10:30am where military honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joel's honor can be made to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
