Joe H. Pfautz II, 76, of Lititz, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, January 27, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Joe H. and June (St. Clair) Pfautz. He was the beloved husband to Ruth L. Pfautz with whom he shared over 55 years of marriage.
Joe graduated from high school in 1964 in Junction City, Kansas. After graduation, he attended Franklin & Marshall College. Joe was an avid reader; he enjoyed many current books as well as re-visiting many of his favorites. Joe and Ruth loved traveling and going to the beach. Joe also enjoyed watching and playing golf, and spending time with his loving family.
Joe worked in sales and retired in 2011 from Brown Transmission, Lancaster. He served 27 combined years in the PA National Guard and Army Reserves, retiring from 1185th Transportation, Lancaster. Joe also served on the Elizabeth Township Zoning Board for over 40 years until 2020.
Joe is also survived by his daughter, Leigh M. Gockley (Michael), 2 granddaughters, 2 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Wendy Pfautz, several beloved nieces and nephews, and a close circle of friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Craig Pfautz.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 12-2 PM on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with a prayer to be said at 2 PM. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joe's name to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org, 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or Lititz Public Library, 651 Kissel Hill Rd, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.