Joe H. Blantz, 66, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Henry E. and Bernetha (Meckley) Blantz and was the husband of Claudine (Bolduc) Blantz.
Joe owned his own business collecting scrap metal and recycling. He was a graduate of Cocalico High School Class of 1971. He enjoyed professional wrestling (WWF) and baseball and especially enjoyed caring for his four cats. Joe was a former member of the Ephrata Pioneer Volunteer Fire Co., Ephrata Rescue and Medic Unit.
In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by three daughters: Jennifer, wife of Scott Hackman of Ephrata, Jessica Lynn, wife of Ryan Hackman of Lebanon, Lisa Marie Blantz of Ephrata and a granddaughter, Caroline R. Rivers.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 10 to 11 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed funeral services at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
If desired, memorial contributions in Joe's memory may be made to Ephrata Pioneer Fire Company, 135 S. State Street, Ephrata, PA 17522 or to Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, P.O. Box 1002, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
