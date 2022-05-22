Joe Billoni

Joseph (Joe) A. Billoni of Lancaster, 85, passed on April 28, 2022. A dedicated and loving husband, father and friend, Joe was born in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Philip and Angeline (LoBuglio) Billoni, and enjoyed 57 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Lois Billoni of Lancaster.
For most of his career, Joe held management positions in the printing industry in Illinois and Pennsylvania. After retirement, he worked at the Manheim Auto Auction for 12 years. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau at Cornell University Class of 1958.
Joe loved a good laugh and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed camping with his dear friends in Door County, Wis., listening to jazz, watching storms roll in on summer nights, and baking for his family. He established many of the family's most cherished traditions, delighting everyone with homemade specialties like pizzas on Christmas Eve, Italian Dove Bread on Easter, and traditional Swedish Glgg during the winter. Many of these special traditions are now joyfully carried on by his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by many who loved him greatly, including children Gail Bunge of Lancaster, Gary Haselow (Shirley Haselow) of Norcross, Ga., Philip Billoni, M.D., (Lianne Billoni) of Lancaster, Alison van Harskamp (John van Harskamp) of Lancaster; grandchildren Scott Bunge, Ph.D. (Kimberlee Fong, D.O.), Lorine Dombach, Nicolas Billoni, Dante Billoni, Lucy van Harskamp, Milo van Harskamp; great-grandchildren Kayla Dombach, Lukas Bunge, Micah Bunge, and Elyse Bunge; brother, James Billoni (Sue Billoni) of Buffalo, N.Y., and sister Sarajean Korzac (George Korzac) of Port St. Lucie, Fla. He was predeceased by his parents, son-in-law Daniel Bunge, and grandson Steven Bunge.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, 133 High Street, Elizabethtown, PA. Interment in the church's memorial garden and a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts in memory of Joe Billoni to: LG Health Foundation, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 205, Lancaster, PA 17601. All gifts made in memory of Joe will be directed to the Foundation's Plourde Fund, which provides summer camp scholarships to children with diabetes.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.