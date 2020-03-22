Jody Sue Van Marter

Jody S. Van Marter, 48, of Lititz, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Ephrata, Jody was the daughter of the late James W. and Frances L. (Jenks) Shimp. She was the loving and faithful wife of Thomas D. Van Marter with whom she had been married 26 years.
A woman of great faith, Jody was an active member of LCBC Manheim where she and her husband serve as part of the Guest Experience Leadership team. She and Tom also led the Communion Team at the church.
Jody worked in the Accounting Department for R.W. Sauder, Inc., Lititz. As an animal lover, Jody loved cuddling with their three cats, Wally, Ollie, and Pawley as well as their dog Eddie, and cats Pusser, Stubbs, Fleece, and Cosmo who all crossed the Rainbow Bridge in previous years. Jody loved spending time with her husband and friends camping and going to beach, especially Ocean City, MD and Cape May, NJ.
In addition to her husband, Tom, Jody is survived by her siblings: Bonnie Shimp, James W. Shimp, Jr., and Robert Shimp, husband of Katrina; her brothers-in-law: Matthew, husband of Teresa, Stephen, husband of Tracy, and Joseph Van Marter, Jr.; she also will be missed greatly by numerous loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Due to concerns regarding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, services celebrating Jody's life will be held at a future date to be announced at LCBC – Manheim Campus. Please take a moment to share your condolences and memories from the convenience of your home on Jody's obituary page by visiting: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »