Jody Lynn Matz, 44, of Myerstown, passed away along with her husband, Arthur Matz on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Born in Lancaster County, she was a daughter of Earl L., Jr. and the late Marlene (Ressler) Martin; and step daughter of, Lyndell (Landis-Brubaker) Martin.
A graduate of Manheim Central High School and Columbia University, with a Bachelor of Arts in Missions. Jody was employed as a Deli Clerk at Dutchway, Myerstown, and a Tax Preparer at Sunrise Tags & Tax, Lebanon. She was a member of Mt. Aetna Bible Church and enjoyed watercolor painting, birdwatching, gardening, camping, walks, games, kayaking, spending time with family, playing guitar, teaching, skiing and reading.
In addition to her parents, Jody is survived by a daughter, Carleigh Joy Matz, and two sons, Travis Jeffrey Matz and Logan James Matz all of Myerstown; a sister, Audrey Smerick of Manheim; two brothers, Brian Martin of Manheim and Eric Martin husband of Emily of Wyoming. here are also several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. and again from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Mt. Aetna Bible Church, 11 N. Chestnut Street, Mt. Aetna, PA 19544. A celebration of both the lives of Art and Jody will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at New Beginnings Charis Fellowship Church, 430 E. Lincoln Avenue, Myerstown, PA 17067. Interment private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a trust being established for the children. Grose Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. GroseFH.com