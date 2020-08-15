Jody L. Cochrane, age 60 of Collegeville, PA, formerly of Paradise, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, son of LaVerne F. Hoover Hanna of New Providence and the late William E. Hanna. In the past he worked for Lancaster Newspaper and for Sundance Car Wash of Strasburg. He graduated from Octorara High School class of 1977. Jody was an active member of the fire and EMS service for many years and wanted to further his knowledge by taking nursing classes. He enjoyed sharing the Lord's message. He had the gift of service and loved helping others. He was always ready to share his kidney-pancreas transplant story with others.
Surviving besides his mother are 2 children: Joshua K. Cochrane of Ephrata, Erin N. wife of John Logan, Jr. of Conestoga, 5 grandchildren, brother James L. husband of Mary Jo Trzok Cochrane of Jersey Shore, PA. Two nephews also survive.
A private burial will take place in the Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds of Gap. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »